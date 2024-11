Capricorn

Getting recognition is like a shadow—sometimes it follows you closely, sometimes it disappears, but when the light hits just right, it’s always there. This week is looking fantastic for your career! You're not just enjoying what you do, but people are also noticing all the hard work you've put in. It’s a perfect time to anticipate a pay raise or some kind of reward. On the financial side, things are also looking up, with some potential for speculative gains. Advice: Focus on professional life.