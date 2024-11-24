Weekly Horoscope – November 24 to November 30: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Capricorn

Taking risks in life is stepping into the unknown, but that's where growth happens. Every leap, whether it leads to success or failure, teaches you something valuable. The greatest rewards often come from the boldest moves. You've been playing it safe for a while, but this week is your chance to break free from those limits and take some risks. There's a good chance you'll see some financial gains and get recognised in your career, so keep an eye out for those rewards coming your way! Advice: Take calculated risks in life.