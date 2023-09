Capricorn

Capricorn: When all is said and done, more is said than done. You will have a very high need to talk this week and you should be very careful about what you speak. What you say can be construed in a different way. Love life will be in the limelight this week, and this is a good week to plan an outing with your loved ones or unwind with friends. Advice: Be careful about what you speak.