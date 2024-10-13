Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
06/10/2024 - 12/10/2024
Weekly Horoscope – October 13 to October 19: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 October 2024, 18:44 IST
Aries
The moment we believe that success is determined by an ingrained level of ability as opposed to resilience and hard work, we will be brittle in the face of adversity. The past few days in your professional life have felt like a wild roller coaster, leading to a whirlwind of chaos, confusion, and mental exhaustion. Instead of getting lost in the turmoil, channel your energy towards finding solutions. On a brighter note, this week brings promising news for your finances, with potential wealth gains on the horizon. Advice: Be solution-oriented.
31 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
In leaving negativity behind, you find something beautiful. The troubling memories you wish to leave behind are only piling on your burdens. To find true inner peace, channel your thoughts into more uplifting and significant pursuits. Surround yourself with positive influences and steer clear of those who bring out the worst in you. It's essential to set boundaries against aggression and disrespect in all your relationships. Advice: Move on.
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Enlightenment is the ego's ultimate disappointment. Your lofty aspirations, ambitious financial goals, and material pursuits have brought you considerable success. Now is the moment to shed the ego that surrounds you and embrace a sense of humility. This week is particularly promising for your finances, as you will not only witness an increase in wealth but also make important financial decisions that will lead to a more prosperous future. Advice: Shed your ego.
31 minutes ago
Cancer
Making money isn't hard in itself. What's hard is to earn it by doing something worth devoting one’s life to. Lately, you've been prioritising money and your financial aspirations, but this narrow focus is creating an imbalance in your life. This week, it's important to understand that achieving financial success doesn't automatically equate to happiness. On the professional front, expect a week filled with mixed experiences; while you may receive recognition, be prepared for potential disagreements and ego clashes. Advice: Seek happiness.
31 minutes ago
Leo
That's what careless words do. They make people love you a little less. This week, be mindful of how your words, actions, emails, and tone may be interpreted negatively. It's wise to tread carefully in your interactions. Whenever possible, embrace silence and choose your words thoughtfully. Advice: Speak less.
31 minutes ago
Virgo
Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike. This week presents some challenges in your romantic or married life. It's important to take a step back before responding to any situation and to show understanding towards your partner's emotions. Steer clear of conflicts and pride during this time. Advice: Avoid conflicts.
31 minutes ago
Libra
The only person you’re qualified to judge is yourself. Lately, you've been quite critical, and it's led to a lot of negativity in your thoughts and conversations about others. This week, try to shift away from that mindset and focus on the positive qualities in those around you. Additionally, be mindful of your spending and make thoughtful financial choices this week. Advice: Avoid judging others.
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
The best possible way to prepare for tomorrow is to concentrate with all your intelligence, all enthusiasm, on doing today's work superbly today. That is the only possible way you can prepare for the future. It's time to shake off the procrastination that has been holding you back for too long. This tendency to delay has led to unfinished tasks and the anxiety that comes with them. Make it your mission this week to concentrate fully on your work responsibilities. With determination and a strong will, you can definitely overcome this sluggish period. Advice: Avoid procrastination.
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are. The complexities of your recent relationship dynamics have been weighing heavily on your mind. To achieve a sense of inner peace, consider streamlining your thoughts. This week, you may struggle to find harmony between your work responsibilities and personal obligations. Advice: See good in others.
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
To burn with desire and keep quiet about it is the greatest punishment we can bring on ourselves. The baggage of desires, dreams and ambition has started to show up in your mind in the form of anxiety. This week you should focus on prioritisation and do things which really matter. Avoid exhausting yourself with materialistic pursuits and instead focus on your well-being and happiness. Advice: Avoid mental exhaustion.
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Negativity literally shuts us down. It closes us off, it limits our possibilities, it increases the darkness in our lives. The negativity surrounding you is not just burdensome but also consumes a significant amount of your time. This week calls for greater concentration and a shift of your mental energy towards the positive aspects of life. On the financial front, it's a promising week where you might see some speculative gains as well. Advice: Be optimistic.
31 minutes ago
Pisces
You may be feeling a wave of self-doubt due to the opinions of those around you but try not to let their thoughts weigh you down. This week is set to be quite challenging in your professional life, with plenty of work on your plate. Stay focused, put in the effort, and remember to stay true to yourself. Advice: Avoid self-doubt.
31 minutes ago
Guruji Shrii Arnav
ADVERTISEMENT