Weekly Horoscope – October 13 to October 19: Check horoscope for all sun signs

Scorpio

The best possible way to prepare for tomorrow is to concentrate with all your intelligence, all enthusiasm, on doing today's work superbly today. That is the only possible way you can prepare for the future. It's time to shake off the procrastination that has been holding you back for too long. This tendency to delay has led to unfinished tasks and the anxiety that comes with them. Make it your mission this week to concentrate fully on your work responsibilities. With determination and a strong will, you can definitely overcome this sluggish period. Advice: Avoid procrastination.