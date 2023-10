Aquarius

The fastest thing on earth is prayer because it reaches God before you even speak the words. You have been going through a lot of ups and downs in your life currently and this is affecting your mental setup. You will be more spiritual and religious this week and this will help you cope with the situation. The good news is that it’s a transient phase and you are advised to focus more on your inner peace and happiness. A good week to do things which you like or enjoy. Advice: Focus on your spiritual side.