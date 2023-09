Scorpio

Scorpio: The giant oak is an acorn that held its ground. The current barrage of obstacles and delays has shaken your ground and it's obvious the way you are feeling so down. The only way to take on the current tough period is through perseverance as there is no other option. You also should take utmost care of your health as you will be prone to some blood deficiencies or disorders. Eat healthy and avoid intoxication this week. Advice: Avoid junk food.