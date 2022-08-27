Whackyverse | Bhindi TV

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 27 2022, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 03:47 ist

NDTV, founded by Radhika, Prannoy Roy,

Didn’t suspect this shareholder had a ploy.

Along came Gautam Adani

Singing sarigama padani

And made their channel his shiny new toy.

NDTV
Gautam Adani

