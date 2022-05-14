Whackyverse | Lanka Blinka

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 14 2022
  • updated: May 14 2022, 07:20 ist

He was majoritarian, his hand was total;

With dissidents, Rajapaksa was brutal.

When the economy crashed,

 he knew he would be thrashed.

A reminder: despots aren't immortal.

