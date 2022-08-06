Whackyverse | Sid did it

Whackyverse | Sid did it

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 06 2022, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 07:30 ist

Sid did it

Siddaramaiah just turned 75:

And his birthday bash was telecast live.

The crowds were so huge

His rivals caught the blues:

'If we can't beat him alone, let's connive!'

The ruling BJP is under pressure to hold a massive public rally of its own to showcase saffron might after Congress leader Siddaramaiah's show of strength at Davangere is said to have tolled alarm bells.

Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebration on August 3 at Davangere drew lakhs of people and BJP MLAs like M P Renukacharya want the saffron party to have its own display of mass.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
BJP
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

 