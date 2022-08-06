Whackyverse | Sid did it

Sid did it

Siddaramaiah just turned 75:

And his birthday bash was telecast live.

The crowds were so huge

His rivals caught the blues:

'If we can't beat him alone, let's connive!'

The ruling BJP is under pressure to hold a massive public rally of its own to showcase saffron might after Congress leader Siddaramaiah's show of strength at Davangere is said to have tolled alarm bells.

Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebration on August 3 at Davangere drew lakhs of people and BJP MLAs like M P Renukacharya want the saffron party to have its own display of mass.

