What freedoms are you looking for?

I seek freedom from close-mindedness. In dance, purists want to stick to traditions, almost to the point of ‘pickling’ them, when, in fact, tradition is always evolving. It has to. Art has always responded to changing sociopolitical, psychological changes in society. My mother (Kathak exponent Maya Rao) would say “Today’s innovation, if it stands the test of time, will become tomorrow’s tradition”. If you are open-minded, you see similarities in ideas, not differences, and it allows for assimilation, absorption, and influencing.