What Indians liked most on Twitter in 2020

Trapped in a global pandemic, Indians dived deep into Twitter through 2020 to inform, connect and entertain. However, Indians' 'Most Liked Tweet of the Year' was one where Virat Kohli announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy to the world.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Of course, conversations around #Covid19 dominated the social media platform with as frantic Twitterati hunted for reliable data, pandemic experts and gloval disruption by the fatal disease. Tamil actor Vijay’s ‘Selfie with Fans’ Tweet was the perfect stress-buster as Indians tried to put themselves at ease as Covid-19 changed the normalities of the world as we know it. Vijay's Tweet was the ‘Most Retweeted Tweet of 2020.’

On the current affairs front, #SushantSinghRajput and #Hathras were the most Tweeted hashtags. #IPL2020 and #DilBechara emerged as the top sports and movies hashtags, while #Binod became the most Tweeted meme of 2020.

With an unprecdented lockdown, Indians took refuge in nostalgia as hashtags #Ramayan, #Pokiri and #Mahabharat also trended widely on Twitter. Doordarshan brought back some of these older shows as more and more Indians were locked indoors.

The critical need to #WearAMask drove the pandemic trends initially. But by the end of the year, Twitter turned into a platform to thank frontline workers. Tweets of this nature recorded a 20% growth globally. Recognition for doctors grew by a whopping 135% and for teachers by over 30%, a report by the social media giant showed.

Globally, more than 7,000 Tweets per minute on TV and movies kept entertainers at the very top. Hindi film #DilBechara, Tamil film #SooraraiPottru and Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru topped the list of most Tweeted films to release this year.

Cricketer M S Dhoni had shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Prime Minister Modi for sending him a letter that appreciated his achievements and contribution to cricket in India. Fans nationwide applauded this, making it the most Retweeted Tweet by an athlete.



Business tycoon Ratan Tata’s announcement committing Rs 500 crore for protecting and empowering communities affected by the pandemic was the most Retweeted Tweet in business. In politics, Mod’s tweet about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the pandemic topped the Tweet list.

For Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, the conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. “From the fight against the global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year,” he elaborates.