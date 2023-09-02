What's behind deficit rainfall?

This explains the existence of an active biotic pump transporting atmospheric moisture inland from the ocean. The phenomenon is explained as low-level air moving from areas with weak evaporation to areas with intense evaporation. Due to the high leaf area index, tropical evergreen forests maintain high evaporation fluxes, which support the ascending air motion over the forest and “suck in” moist air from the ocean. This is the essence of the biotic pump of atmospheric moisture, which can enhance precipitation at any distance from the ocean. The evidence shows that an intense terrestrial water cycle is unachievable without extensive forests covering the continent's width.