What's on your wishlist?

Dear Sir,

Hearty congratulations on being elected as a member of the assembly.

With this role comes lots of power and responsibility. I’ve always dreamt of having to make rules, rules that protect and provide for people. When I say ‘provide’, I’m referring to providing assistance to those people who cannot cope with the dynamic society. Not everyone is able to catch up with the fast-moving society and some people are getting left behind. I would like to assist those people.

To make the country a better place to live, a happier and a peaceful place wherein every individual is free from being discriminated on the basis of colour, caste, creed, religion and background. We say India is an independent country, but people fail to understand the importance of peace and integrity in a such a diverse country. Lack of knowledge and increasing hatred has become a crucial problem.

I hope you fulfil all our wishes, requests, and needs and make this place a better place to live. Please take effective action against crimes. Make my locality, RT Nagar, a place where everyone is treated equally. Build a place free from extortionand bribes. Wishing you all the best for all your challenges!

Yours respectfully,

Mohammed Huzaif, 13

Bengaluru, Karnataka

---------------------

Dear Sir,

I feel so honoured to write this letter to you. I write this letter on behalf of the citizens of my locality. Firstly, I would like to congratulate you on winning the elections of the year 2023. Sir, I wish to draw your attention on public health. Our citizens are facing huge problem with their health after the pandemic. You could help us by developing good primary health centres, clean drinking water, sanitation, nutrition and housing.

As the most important occupation of India is agriculture, you could probably inform the people about their importance and benefits and also help farmers with loans, enhancement of soil quality, adaptation of new technology and efficient markets. Also sir, you can organise community development programmes and carnivals for public entertainment purposes. In addition to that, it’s my request to pay your attention to education for children by granting cover tutorial, fees and other educational experiences for the backward communities. You can also improve the training process for teachers. We would be grateful for your help.

Thanking

you,

Manassu Kishore, 12

Bengaluru,

Karnataka

-----------------------

Dear Sir,

I congratulate and welcome our new MLA Tanveer Sait, who has won the election from Narsimharaja constituency. Our people have given you their precious vote believing you to be the right leader.

As a citizen of this constituency, I request you to clean all the garbage that has been thrown in the empty plots in the area. Also, all the school surroundings need to be cleaned, and government schools need to be especially upgraded.

And most importantly, you should show your special concern towards senior citizens. And look after the hospitals in the locality, to ensure patients get the best care. Please ensure there is extra emphasis on proper ambulance services.

I hope you rightfully carry out your duties and tasks, and solve the problems of the people. I wish you all the very best for your leadership.

Yours faithfully,

Kushad Mayappa, 13

Mysuru, Karnataka