WhatsApp begins testing 'View Once' feature

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 01 2021, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 10:53 ist

Last month, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed that WhatsApp would bring the 'View once' option to the disappearing mode feature to the messenger app.

Now, the company has released a new WhatsApp beta for Android (v 2.21.14.3) with the 'View Once' option, reported WABetaInfo, a developer community forum.

For now, it is available for images and video-based content on WhatsApp.  When a user sends photos or videos with 'View Once' enabled, the latter can be viewed only on and there will be no time limit. This means, when the recipient opens the content, it will be notified to the sender the file was viewed, and instantly, the content disappears from the recipient's phone.

However, if the receiver is using the screen-recorder or takes a screenshot, there is no way, the sender can know if the content was deleted or not. And, also, they wouldn't know if a duplicate copy has been created or not.


WhatsApp testing 'View Once' option on Disappearing Messages feature. Credit: WABetaInfo

As this is in the review phase, the company will get feedback from the testers and see if any changes can be made to address the security concern.

In a related development, WhatsApp will also be bringing multi-device support soon.

With this, users will be able to access their WhatsApp account on four gadgets in addition to one handset with a registered phone number, so in total five devices.

Read more | WhatsApp to get multi-device support soon

DH Tech
WhatsApp

