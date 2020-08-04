WhatsApp brings new 'search the web' feature to curb fake news

For the past few years, WhatsApp has been scaling up security measures to thwart the spread of fake news on its messenger apps. Key features included tagging the forwarded messages with ' double arrows' and also set limits on number of forwards a person can send to his or hers contacts per day.

Now, it has introduced new 'search the web' feature to make the person double check the information he/she got is genuine or not.

"Today (August 4), we’re piloting a simple way to double check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received," Facebook-owned WhatsApp said.

This Search feature allows users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.

Search the web feature is being rolled out via software update WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web starting Tuesday in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and US.

It is expected to be expanded to more regions including India in the coming days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.