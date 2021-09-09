WhatsApp commences testing Android-to-iOS chat history transfer feature

WhatsApp earlier this month finally introduced a new feature that allows iPhone users to transfer their chat history to Samsung phones. Now, the company has begun testing reverse features- from Android to iOS.

WhatsApp has released the latest Android v2.21.19.1 version on Google Play Beta Program. One of the new key features is the 'Move Chat to iOS', reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum.

Also, it noted that the consumers may have to need a cable to physically connect an Android mobile with the iPhone to complete the transfer.



WhatsApp chat migration from Android to iOS. Credit: WABetaInfo



Even now, for Apple iPhone users to migrate their old chat data to Samsung phones, they have connected with the latter via cable follow the instruction of the Samsung Smart Switch feature, and authenticate with QR code scanning.

We expect the Chat data switch experience to get better once WhatsApp comes up with a wireless transfer feature. For that, the Facebook-owned company has to perform more stringent tests so that all bugs are weeded out.

