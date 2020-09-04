WhatsApp fixes six security vulnerabilities in messenger app

In late 2019, Facebook-owned WhatsApp came under a lot of scrutinies over the security loopholes in its messenger that allowed hackers to spy on the world's richest man Jeff Bezos.

WhatsApp in collaboration with Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto's 'interdisciplinary laboratory', found that the alleged spyware Pegasus was developed by Israel-based NSO Group; but, the latter categorically denied of any wrongdoing.

The company, after an internal investigation was able to fix the security vulnerability in the messenger app.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp, in a bid to avoid episodes of espionage again, teamed up with several security agencies and also announced bug bounty programmes for freelance experts to chip-in to offer tip-off on loopholes and help rectify them.

As it happens, WhatsApp was to detect six new security vulnerabilities that could have allowed bad actors to do remote execution, in layman terms, take control of the phone or install malware through a video call or through a shady website URL links. The bugs were found on all versions including WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Desktop, and even Business version as well.

For security concerns, it was not immediately published but was fixed soon after the detection during the internal review process.

To be transparent with the public, WhatsApp has decided to open a dedicated website (here) and reveal all the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and will continue to add more when they find new bugs in the coming years.

"We are very committed to transparency and this resource is intended to help the broader technology community benefit from the latest advances in our security efforts. We strongly encourage all users to ensure they keep their WhatsApp up-to-date from their respective app stores and update their mobile operating systems whenever updates are available," WhatsApp said.

