WhatsApp for iOS gets new in-app notification feature

Last weekend, WhatsApp released a new update with new features including custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

But, it has now come to light that the iOS version of WhatsApp has an additional feature-- In-app notification. This feature gives options to the user how the new message should appear on the mobile screen while still chatting or browsing on the messenger app. Users can choose the new message featured on top like a banners or in the middle of the screen like an alert s(shown below). Or else, they can select none.

Here's how the user can change in-app notification

Step 1 : Open WhatsApp >> Settings >> Notifications

Step 2: Tap on In-App Notification >> Select any one-- None or Banners or Alerts



In-App Notification feature on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also read | WhatsApp to bring new features, wallpapers and more

The in-app notification feature is expected to be rolled out to the Android version of WhatsApp in the near future.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing multi-device support, which will all users to maintain the same WhatsApp account (linked with one registered phone number) on several phones, tablets, and PCs.

Initially, WhatsApp will limit multi-device support to four, and also, if the primary phone with registered SIM is switched off, the user can still continue to operate the WhatsApp Desktop version of the PCs

Must read | Multi-device WhatsApp support coming soon

