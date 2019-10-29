WhatsApp for iOS gets new mute feature and more

WhatsApp is one of the most used messenger apps on both the iOS and Android platforms. One of the key aspects of the WhatsApp is that it is free, feature-rich and simple to use. But, lately, it is facing tough competition from Telegram and Snapchat.

In recent times, the company, bid to arrest the app migration rate, released new privacy features such as private reply in a group chat and also the admin would no longer have the right to add people into a group without consent. It also brought in a feature to curb fake news circulations. Now, the latest update for the iOS version brings more.



WhatsApp for iOS gets a new update (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Once updated to the v2.19.110, the muted WhatsApp message will no longer display notification badges on the app icon when you receive new messages on iPhones.

Also, it brings new alignment guidelines, which will help the user to position stickers, emojis, and more when editing media.

Here's how to update your WhatsApp on iPhone:

Go to App Store >> WhatsApp Messenger >> Tap on Update

The new two features will certainly enhance the user-experience on WhatsApp. That's not all. There's more to come later this year.

If recent reports are to be believed, Facebook-owned company has plans to bring self-destructive message feature similar to the one we see in Snapchat. It will be called the 'Disappearing Messages'. Once marked, the message gets deleted from the chat session after a set-time expires. This will also work with group chat as well.

As of now, 'Disappearing Messages' is available on WhatApp (v2.19.275) beta application for Android mobiles only. Soon, it is expected to be released for iOS-based WhatsApp beta on the Apple App Store.

