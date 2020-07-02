WhatsApp gets animated stickers, QR code features and more

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced to bring a string of new features to its messenger app not just for Android and iOS version, but also for KaiOS-powered feature mobiles.

In the new WhatsApp update, is people will be able to use animated stickers during the messaging, and yes, the company is offering sticker packs with appropriate fun themes.

Another new addition is the QR Codes feature, where users can just scan the former to add contacts of an acquaintance with ease and never have to manually type the numbers.

After bringing the dark mode for the mobiles, WhatsApp is finally bringing the visually appealing interface for the web version for computers.

As promised, WhatsApp video calls will now finally support 8 people at a time. "We also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap," the company said.

Also, the long-awaited status feature is finally coming to KaiOS-powered keypad-based phones. Yes, it will disappear after 24 hours just like we see in the Android and iPhones.

Mobile users can check for the latest update by going to Google Play Store (Android)/Apple App Store (iPhone) >> Type WhatsApp >> update.

Check out the WhatsApp video demo below:

