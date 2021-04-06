WhatsApp may soon offer chat migration option between iPhone and Android mobile

For too long, WhatsApp users have been asking for a cross-platform chat history transfer option on the messenger app. Several people have been hesitant to make the switch between iPhone and Android mobile or vice-versa, as they would lose their treasured chat history and multimedia content.

Yes, there are workaround tricks and paid apps to make the data transfer between the Android and iOS platforms; but it is a tedious and really long process. Also, WhatsApp warns people not to use any third-party apps to transfer data between iPhone and Android mobile or vice versa, as it violates user-privacy policy and also cannot give a guarantee for security if the chat history gets leaked or get stolen.

This is why some people just stick with their phones and only upgrade to another model with the same Operating System.

Now, WhatsApp is planning to offer a secure and safe data transfer option between iOS and Android platforms soon, WABetaInfor reported citing the latest beta version of WhatsApp Messenger.



WhatsApp beta version shows cross-platform chat history transfer option. Credit: WABetaInfo



In the screenshot, we can see the graphics showing iPhone and an Android phone. It offers chat migration from WhatsApp for iOS to Android. It looks like a simple process and needs minimal steps to complete the transfer.

This will definitely give more freedom for people to switch between iPhone and Android mobiles.

In a related development, WhatsApp is expected to offer the cloud storage encryption option, thereby adding another layer of security to secure the chat history.

Read more | WhatsApp Messenger to get password protection for cloud backup encryption

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.