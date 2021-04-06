WhatsApp may soon offer chat migration option between iPhone and Android mobile

For too long, WhatsApp users have been asking for a cross-platform chat history transfer option on the messenger app. Several people have been hesitant to make the switch between iPhone and Android mobile or vice-versa, as they would lose their treasured chat history and multimedia content.
Yes, there are workaround tricks and paid apps to make the data transfer between the Android and iOS platforms; but it is a tedious and really long process. Also, WhatsApp warns people not to use any third-party apps to transfer data between iPhone and Android mobile or vice versa, as it violates user-privacy policy and also cannot give a guarantee for security if the chat history gets leaked or get stolen.
This is why some people just stick with their phones and only upgrade to another model with the same Operating System.
Now, WhatsApp is planning to offer a secure and safe data transfer option between iOS and Android platforms soon, WABetaInfor reported citing the latest beta version of WhatsApp Messenger.
In the screenshot, we can see the graphics showing iPhone and an Android phone. It offers chat migration from WhatsApp for iOS to Android. It looks like a simple process and needs minimal steps to complete the transfer.
This will definitely give more freedom for people to switch between iPhone and Android mobiles.
In a related development, WhatsApp is expected to offer the cloud storage encryption option, thereby adding another layer of security to secure the chat history.
Read more | WhatsApp Messenger to get password protection for cloud backup encryption
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Curry shows solidarity with Asians with Bruce Lee shoes
When will next gen of tennis overtake the Big Three?
When patients choose to end their lives
Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator
DH Toon | Election fever beating Covid fear in Assam?
This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole
China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?
Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks
March third warmest in 121 years: IMD