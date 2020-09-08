WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Since mid-August, bad actors have been disrupting the WhatsApp network by sending text bombs to random users.

The malicious text messages usually contain a series of special characters and words in foreign languages, which make no sense in the literal sense for the user nor the WhatsApp on phone and apparently makes the latter crash. Even if the app is closed and opened again, the phone gets hanged and become inoperable for some time.

Taking note of the text bomb issue, WhatsApp has released the security patch with anti-crash code to stop the messenger app from going in to crash loop. WhatsApp users have been advised to upgrade to the latest app update. Go to App Store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> Update.

“WhatsApp has released and already begun rolling out a patch that addresses this in its latest iOS software update. As with any tech product, we strongly encourage users to keep their WhatsApp app and mobile operating system up to date and download updates whenever they’re available,” WhatsApp spokesperson said to DH.

If the update, which is being released in phases, hasn't reached your device, make sure you don't open any random messages on WhatsApp.

Also, go to Settings >> Privacy >> Group >> change 'Who can add me to groups' from 'Everyone to' to 'My Contacts'. By doing this, miscreants will not be able to add any user to random groups and drop the text bomb into a group chat session.

Must read | New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.