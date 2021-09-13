WhatsApp testing audio message transcription feature

In 2013, WhatsApp introduced a voice messaging feature and two years later launched voice calls on its messenger app.

Now, the company is planning to bring an audio message transcript option to WhatsApp. It has begun testing the feature and is available on WhatsApp beta v2.21.19.3 for Android, reported WABetaInfo.

However, the feature is yet to be activated on the beta messenger app. Also, it will be coming to WhatsApp for iOS first, noted WABetaInfo.



WhatsApp audio message transcription feature Credit- WABetaInfo



It has come to light that WhatsApp will not use any Facebook tech to read audio content and write the messages; instead, WhatsApp is betting on Apple's technology for on-device transcribing audio messages. But, for that WhatsApp will seek special permission to listen to the content and transcribe on iPhone.

Also, once the audio message is transcribed, it is said to get stored in local backup storage and the user need not have to repeat the procedure for old transcribed voice messages.



WhatsApp audio message transcription feature Credit- WABetaInfo



Similarly, WhatsApp is expected to work with any of the Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) or possibly collaborate with Google to offer similar voice message transcribing features on Android phones.

In a related development, WhatsApp will introduce end-to-end encryption for cloud backups for Android (Default: Google Drive) and iOS (Default iCloud) devices in the coming weeks.

Currently, only the messages between two private individuals are end-to-end encrypted on WhatsApp. With this new feature, the messenger app will get another layer of security on the phone and computer.

Read more | WhatsApp to offer end-to-end encryption option for backups

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.