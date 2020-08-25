WhatsApp testing new feature to help users free up storage

With more than 2 billion active users, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most used messenger app in the world. But, it is facing lot of competition from Telegram, Signal and others are offering new features and gaining fast traction from mobile users.

In a bid to stop the migration, WhatsApp has been improving its app including increasing number of people for video conference call, scaling security steps with the introduction of face/fingerprint lock and more.

Now, the company is testing new interface for the messenger app, which will allow users to view how much media content received on WhatsApp has occupied mobile's storage and also help review the shared files. This will help the user to decide which needs to stored and others deleted so that the storage is free of junk files.



WhatsApp testing new feature to help users clear storage. Credit: WABetaInfo



"WhatsApp is still improving these tools, that are currently under development, and probably other tools will be introduced before the release for beta testers (probably the tool to clear all messages except starred, under development for iOS)," WABetaInfo said citing the official beta WhatsApp test app.

Most of the time, storage is filled with same media content received from forwarded messages in multiple group chats. The aforementioned feature will definitely come handy to clear junk and maintain more storage for photos taken on the mobile's camera.

In a related development, WhatsApp is in the final stages of testing self destructing messages that will allow users to pre-set time on messages and after the deadline, it automatically gets deleted.

