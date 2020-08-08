WhatsApp testing Snapchat-like self-destructing message feature

For long, WhatsApp has been speculated to be working on the self-destructive text feature on its messenger app but never materialized. Now, a new report has emerged that it is close to bringing the aforementioned feature to the WhatsApp for the public soon.

Reliable community blog, WABetaInfo has revealed that WhatsApp renamed the previously known feature 'Disappearing message' to 'Expiring message'.

In the latest Android beta of WhatsApp (2.20.197.10), the user interface is different and tells the users that despite the expiring message activated, the receiver can still be able to store it the phone's storage by download or by taking screen-shot. However, the expiring message will vanish only in the chat session.



WhatsApp's new 'Expiring Message' is under testing. Credit: WABetaInfo.



However, if the message or media file is sent on a group chat, only the group admin has the power to enable the 'expiring messages' feature.

It offers three options-- one day, one week and one month-- for the sender to set time for the self-deleting feature to kick in. Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp would give more including-- one hour and one year--in addition to the aforementioned options.

Since this a beta testing, there is a possibility of more changes added to expiring messages features before it gets rolled out to the public.

In a related development, WhatsApp announced a new 'search the web' feature in select regions including the US to curb the circulation of fake news and misinformation.

