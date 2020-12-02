WhatsApp to bring new features, wallpapers and more

As the year draws to a close and Christmas is just weeks away, WhatsApp has announced that it bring new value-added features to enhance user experience on its widely used messenger app.

Later this week, the company is slated to bring an update with a fresh set of wallpapers, a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated sticker pack.

"Wallpapers on WhatsApp are seeing four major updates - custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings," WhatsApp said.

The special wallpaper can automatically transform to darker shades and back to light form, as the phone switches from light to dark mode and vice versa.

The update also brings a new search feature for stickers. Users can just type the text to find the appropriate sticker or emoji and they can browse through common sticker categories.

"Together at Home" has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp, and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form. The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 9 languages - Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish," WhatsApp added.

WhatsApp video showing new features:

In a related development, WhatsApp recently brought a new Shopping button to the Business version of the messenger app. The new shopping button will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, users just simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call.

