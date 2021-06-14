WhatsApp to bring UI design changes to the messenger app

Lately, WhatsApp is facing stiff competition, particularly from Telegram and Signal. In a bid to arrest the migration to rival platforms, it has been bringing new changes, releasing fun emoji sticker packs, and also, the company has confirmed to bring multi-device support for the messenger app.

Now, reliable WhatsApp community forum WABetaInfo has claimed that the company may bring minor user-interface design changes.

We can see the changes in the recently released WhatsApp beta v2.21.12.15 ( for Android).

The first page that appears on users’ Whatsapp shows the latest chats with contacts and groups. There, you can see WhatsApp has removed line separators in between chat cells in the chat list.



UI changes in the chat list. Credit: WABeta Info



Also, WhatsApp is changing the push notification's dark blue colour to green. It is said that a lot of users complained of blue shade, as it wasn’t correctly visible in the app due to the contrast issue.



The notification colour will soon turn green. Credit: WABeta Info



Though the change is minor, it makes the chat list look new and refreshing for those using WhatsApp for several years.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has confirmed to launch the instant vanish mode feature. This has been one of the long-time wishes of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will get 'View Once' to Disappearing Mode. Once activated, text or media (image/video) will instantly disappear from the receiver's phone soon after viewing it.

This is much better than the current method, where the message or multimedia content gets deleted only after seven days. Also, if the sender downloads the media, it will vanish in the chat session, but still remain in the phone's storage.

In the coming months, the Facebook-owned company has plans to bring more value-added feature to WhatsApp Messenger.

