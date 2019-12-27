WhatsApp to get this popular Snapchat-feature soon

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app in the world, but lately, its reputation as a secured network for communication has taken a big hit. The recent controversy of spy operators using Pegasus tool to breach WhatsApp security for espionage on human rights activists and journalists has drawn flak from consumers and privacy advocate groups across the world.

And rival brands such as Signal, Telegram and others too have improved their messages apps with better features and rigid security protocols thus offering an alternative for users who feel WhatsApp a security risk.

Now, the company in a bid to mitigate the attrition rate and attract new users is planning to bring new value-added features and as per the latest report, WhatsApp is testing Snapchat-like self-destructing message capability for its app.



WhatsApp to get disappearing messages feature soon



As per WhatsApp community blog WABetaInfo, the company is calling it the 'Delete messages' (previously known as Disappearing messages) feature. Users will get different time options including one hour, one day, one week, one month and one year. After the receiver opens the message, it will stay in the chat session for the pre-set time and after that, it disappears from the inbox.

In a related development, Facebook-owned company is also testing dark mode for WhatsApp. For now, the company is almost done with testing for the iOS version.

