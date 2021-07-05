WhatsApp to offer option to upload high-resolution videos soon

Over the years, the camera hardware quality has improved a lot in phones, but unfortunately, messenger apps such as WhatsApp compress the multimedia content when sending from one person to another. This leads to deterioration of video quality when viewed on the receiver's mobile.

Now, the WhatsApp community forum has revealed that the Facebook-owner company will soon offer a new option to retain the original quality of the video.

It has released this feature in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android (v2.21.14.6). In the screenshot below, we can see the three options-- Auto, Best quality, and Data saver.

Depending on the strength of the internet connection and the size of content, the first option will make use of WhatsApp's compression algorithm to decide on the quality of the video being uploaded. Whereas the best quality will result in the high-resolution video getting uploaded to the messenger app to be shared with the person on the other side.

The third option, as the name 'Data saver' suggests, will upload low, but decent quality compression videos, good enough to be viewed on the compact screen.

This has been long pending requests from WhatsApp users and soon, it will be a reality.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing the 'View Once' feature on its messenger app.

When a user sends photos or videos with 'View Once' enabled, the latter can be viewed only on and there will be no time limit. This means, when the recipient opens the content, it will be notified to the sender the file was viewed, and instantly, the content disappears from the recipient's phone.

