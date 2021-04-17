WhatsApp update brings new features for messenger app for iPhones

WhatsApp is one of the most used messenger apps in the world. But, lately, it is facing a lot of heat for the revised user privacy terms and services, which asks users to either accept them or uninstall the application from the phone.

Most of the users tried migrating to Telegram and Signal. But, the simple interface and familiar typefaces of WhatsApp make it a bit difficult to move to the new platform. There have been many cases of people moving back to WhatsApp and while some are still split whether to return or not.

Now, WhatsApp has released a new update to the iOS version. It brings a value-added feature, where-in the app, after upgrading to the v2.22.71, offers a preview of a video or image in the chat without the need for clicking on it.

This will save time for the users to know what the content is. If it is interesting, he/she can download and view the full video clip. Or, else choose to ignore the new multimedia and save the iPhone's storage.

Furthermore, if the user chooses to share an image or a video, WhatsApp will now display a much bigger than the tiny image preview that we see currently.

Also, WhatsApp will now allow all participants in a group to change the 'Disappearing Messages' setting by default. Previously, only the admin had the power to change the settings.

The admins can still have control by changing the 'Edit Group Info' setting.

In a related development, WhatsApp will soon allow cross-platform chat-history transfer between Android and iOS and vice versa.

Must read | WhatsApp may soon offer chat migration option between iPhone and Android mobile

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.