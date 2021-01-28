WhatsApp Web gets biometric security feature

WhatsApp on Thursday (January 28) announced the release of a new update to the web version of the messenger application.

The new update for the WhatsApp Web brings a biometric security feature to curb unauthorised access to the messenger service on Windows Desktops and Apple Macs.

Once updated, users will be asked to utilize their face or fingerprint unlock feature on their phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link the personal/office computers.

"This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time," WhatsApp said.

Here's how to set-up WhatsApp Web on the PC:

Step 1: Open the browser on the PC, type WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Android: Tap More options.

iPhone: Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Step 3: Tap WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

Android: Tap LINK A DEVICE. Follow the on-screen instructions if your device has biometric authentication.

iPhone: Tap Link a Device > OK. On iOS 14 and above, use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.

Step 4: Select the checkbox next to Keep me signed in on the QR screen on your computer or Portal to stay logged in on this device.

Step 5: Use the phone to scan the QR code on the computer or Portal.

