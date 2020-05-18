WhatsApp Web: Here's how to get dark mode on desktop version

It's been more than 50 days since the lockdown was announced in India and most other global regions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, most of the people are confined to homes to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

By now, corporate employees working from home will be accustomed to the WhatsApp Web to communicate with colleagues, but long hours of working in front of the screen strain the eyes. Most of them are praying WhatsApp to bring the dark mode to the web, similar to the mobile app version.

Reports are coming that the company is testing the dark mode for the web version soon. But, not sure when it will be introduced to the public.

However, if patience is not your strong suit, there is a workaround technique that can bring the dark mode to the WhatsApp Web version now so that, it can bring the visually appealing interface to the eyes and also drains less battery of the PC.

Here's how to activate dark mode on WhatsApp Web:

Step 1: Just type the WhatsApp Web on your search engine and then, click on the WhatsApp Web page and there, you find a QR code.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp on your phone and tap on the Settings (cog symbol) and select WhatsApp Web/Desktop

Step 3: Scan the Scan the QR Code and immediately WhatsApp Web opens with the latest chat sessions.

Step 4: Now, take the cursor to the top of the page and press right click on the mouse and select 'Inspect' or just press Control+Shift+I keys



WhatsApp Web (HTML Codes)



Step 5: It will open a special window to the right with software code. There, find the "Body class= web" and then change "web" to " web dark" and press the Enter button. (see image above)



WhatsApp Web in dark mode (DH Photo/KVN Rohit)



Step 6: It will automatically turn to dark mode (see above image), but it can be noted that if the page is refreshed, it will turn back to the normal mode.

