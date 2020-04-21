WhatsApp-WHO team up to bring 'Together At Home' stickers

Last month, WhatsApp in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a chatbot to dispense genuine information on Coronavirus to its messenger app users.

Now, as the COVID-19 lockdown continues around the world, Facebook-owned company has once again teamed up with WHO to bring cheerful stickers -- Together at Home--related to home isolation, work from home, Yoga, work-outs, and other themes in addition to localised texts.

Besides Hindi, it is available in 9 languages - Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.



New WhatsApp stickers



WhatsApp is also launching a new sticker pack based on the popular Japanese character Rilakkuma, to give people more ways to express everyday emotions. You can check it out in WhatsApp now.

You can check out for WhatsApp update manually now.

Go to App Store (iOS)/Google Play store (Android)>> type WhatsApp >> tap on update.

"WhatsApp and the World Health Organization (WHO) have partnered to create a new Sticker pack, “Together At Home”, designed to reflect many of the moments and emotions that we are all going through at the moment. The stickers were also designed in a way that they will continue to be useful, expressive stickers once this crisis passes," WhatsApp said in the statement.

In a related, development WhatsApp is planning to bring a new update that will allow Messenger app users to add more people to the video group chat in the coming days.

