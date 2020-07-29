WhatsApp will soon work on multiple devices with same number

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that lets the app user operate the messenger app on multiple devices with one mobile number.

As per a community blog WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released a new Android beta update (2.20.196.8) with a feature that enables the messenger apps to be used with the same number account on different phones.

The WhatsApp beta has new menu called as the 'Linked Devices' and there, users can add phones so that they can receive messages when connected to internet.

For long, WhatsApp users, particularly in South Asian regions, where people usually own two phones, have been craving for the aforementioned feature, as it would give them the freedom to receive and send messages on their secondary phones.



WhatsApp to get new Linked Devices feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



As of now, WhatsApp allows just the desktop to link the messenger through web applications and the phone has to be connected to the internet.

In the past, WhatsApp was speculated to be working on the aforementioned feature, but there was no information on how it would work. This latest report sheds light on the 'Linked Devices' option and that's a lot of progress.

For now, it is being tested on Android devices and we expect the company to release a similar beta update for iOS. Once convinced that there are no bugs, WhatsApp will release the 'Linked Devices' feature to the public.

Even for the dark mode, the company took a lot of time to make it available in the public version.

