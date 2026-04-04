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The Saturday Story | When hornbills found my mini jungle

India is home to nine species of hornbills, many listed as vulnerable or near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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Dr Rathnakar’s jungle is spread over a 50x70-foot plot in Shivamogga. It boasts 50 varieties of flowering and medicinal plants, and a dozen trees reaching 25 feet.

Dr Rathnakar’s jungle is spread over a 50x70-foot plot in Shivamogga. It boasts 50 varieties of flowering and medicinal plants, and a dozen trees reaching 25 feet.

Credit: SHIVAMOGGA NAGARAJ

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Published 03 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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