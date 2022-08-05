When Rati and Rishi learnt about Raksha Bandhan

Rati and Rishi, the 12-year-old twins, studied in the same school, in the same section. The twins did not just study together but they also played together a lot. Most people were envious of their strong bond. Rati was seven minutes older than Rishi and this made her boss over her younger brother.

One Saturday morning, the twins sat in the living room to complete their joint project on Raksha Bandhan.

“I’ll write because my handwriting is neater, while you cut the pictures and stick them in the assignment book and also draw the images,” Rati said.

“Yes, ma’am,” Rishi made a face. “At least read loudly whatever you are writing, so that if the teacher asks me a question, I can easily reply.”

“Okay,” Rati nodded. “Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, is an annual festival where sisters of all ages tie a thread or a Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers as a symbol of their love and in return the brothers not just give their sisters a gift but also make a pledge to protect them,” she said.

“The Rakhi is symbolic of giving the brothers a share of the responsibility of their sister’s welfare. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu Lunar Calendar month of Shraavana, which usually falls in August. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘the bond of protection, care or obligation,” Rakhi read further.

“You have researched well,” Rishi said. “We will ace this project.”

“According to a story, once Lord Krishna injured his finger while using the Sudarshan chakra against Shishupal. I hope you remember dadi telling us that story?”

Rishi nodded.

“To stop Krishna’s finger from bleeding, Draupadi tore a piece of her sari and tied it around Lord Krishna’s wrist. Touched by Draupadi’s gesture, Lord Krishna promised to repay his debt whenever Draupadi needed his help. This ritual has become the tradition of Raksha Bandhan. The sister ties a thread on her brother’s wrist, and in return the brother offers protection.”

“Very interesting,” Rishi said. “Nowadays besides protection, sisters want expensive gifts too,” he made a face.

“Very funny,” Rati stuck out her tongue.

Rishi drew an image of Lord Krishna and started colouring it.

“You draw so well,” Rati sighed. Then she said, “There are some more stories about the origin of Raksha Bandhan. According to one story from the Srimad Bhagvata Purana and the Vishnu Purana, after Lord Vishnu won the three worlds from the Asura king Mahabali and sent him to the netherworld, he decided to reward Mahabali for his devotion by protecting him. Lord Vishnu then disguised himself as Mahabali’s doorman.”

“Wow,” Rishi said, sketching an image of Lord Vishnu.

“But Lord Vishnu’s wife Goddess Lakshmi wasn’t pleased. She wanted Lord Vishnu to return to their abode Vaikuntha. So, she tied a rakhi on Mahabali’s wrist and made him her brother. As a brother is supposed to give his sister a gift in return, Mahabali asked Goddess Lakshmi what gift she wanted. She replied that Mahabali should free Vishnu from the promise the Lord had made of staying with him. Mahabali couldn’t refuse the gift, he allowed Lord Vishnu to return to Vaikuntha.”

“There is another story,” continued Rati. “It’s about Lord Yama, the God of death, and his sister the Yamuna river. It is believed that once Yamuna tied a sacred thread on Yama’s wrist. Yama was so pleased with her that he blessed her with immortality, declaring that brothers who get a rakhi tied on their wrists by their sisters become immortal.”

“Great,” Rishi smiled. “This year, I won’t buy you any expensive gift from my pocket money. Rather, I’ll bless you.”

“Thanks but no thanks,” Rati shook her head. “Knowing you, you will bless me and cross your fingers behind your back. I have known you well for 12 years.”

“Sisters nowadays, especially twin sisters, don’t trust their brother’s word,” Rishi said “I hope you have bought a nice rakhi for me?”

“I made it myself,” Rati said proudly.

“I hope you don’t plan to make sweets too?” Rishi made a face. “I bought it from your favourite sweet shop,” she grinned.

“I am so looking forward to Raksha Bandhan tomorrow,” they said in unison.

