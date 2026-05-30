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Homespecials

When Tamil lyrics and Karnatik vocals meet jazz standards

Harini Iyer talks to Amanda V James about her two-year-old project, Tamil Jazz Collective
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 19:49 IST
KarnatakaMusicSpecialsTamilJazz

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