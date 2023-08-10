Where Gandhi was a guest: A bungalow in Honnali

The small Travellers’ Bungalow was built by the Mysore Public Works Department in 1862. Several others were also built at the same time, including those at Sakrebailu, Sagar, Madhugiri and Sakleshpur. It is likely they were built under the watchful eye of the Assistant Chief Engineer at the time, Major (later Lieutenant-General) Richard

H Sankey. Bengalureans will be familiar with that name, thanks to the tank he built in north Bengaluru which bears his name.