After a week-long delay due to the situation surrounding the death of George Floyd, Sony is finally set to reveal the games that players will get to experience when the PlayStation 5 launches, presumably at the end of this year.

In a blog post on PlayStation, SIE president Jim Ryan said that the games that will be shown represents 'best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe', and that 'studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware'. He had earlier said that they want to focus on delivering experiences only possible on the PlayStation 5.

For now, we know the PlayStation's technical specifications, which includes an AMD chip with a Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU, featuring support for real-time ray tracing. Alongside this, we have a heavily customised SSD and a new audio technology called 'Tempest Engine'. Sony also revealed the DualSense controller for the PS5 in a separate blog post in April, though the design of the console itself appears to remain a heavily-guarded secret.

Where to watch the PlayStation 5 games reveal stream?

The PlayStation 5 games reveal stream will take place on Friday 1:30 AM Indian Time on YouTube and Twitch, with the stream playing on various languages.

Sony says the stream will last 'just over an hour', and though it is pre-recorded at 1080p at 30 FPS, the trailers shown during the stream will be made available in 4K post-show on YouTube.

Here is where you can watch the PlayStation 5 games reveal stream:

Rumours of games being revealed during the stream are rampant, with talks of a sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn and a new entry in the Gran Turismo racing simulator series taking much of the space. Other than that, there are rumours of remasters of some classic PlayStation 3-era games such as From Software's Demon's Souls.