Why Google apps on iOS haven't been updated for weeks?

On December 8, Apple launched new and transparent user privacy policy mandating all application developers to disclose what and how much user information they are tracking and collecting on all Apple devices.

Co-incidentally, search engine giant notorious for tracking user information on mobile phones to drop target ads and earn billions of dollars revenues, hasn't updated any of their popular apps such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Photos, Google Keep, Drive, Sheets, and others on iOS platform, reported Fast Company.

The last update any of the Google apps for iOS received was on December 7, a day before Apple announced the privacy label for apps. However, the same apps on Android phones have received all through December month.



Most of the Google apps on iOS haven't been updated for close to a month. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Many cyber experts believe, Google, in a bid to avoid submission of privacy label data, has temporarily stopped updating the apps on iOS. Apple iPhone users can go to App Store and find the below message-- 'No Details Provided'-- on the App Privacy section.



Chrome and other Google apps haven't updated their privacy label form on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, when Google eventually oblige to put labels on its popular 15 apps, people will surely be in for a shock to know how much the Mountain View-based company has been tracking and collecting information not just on their apps, but also scanning other third-party apps installed on the iPhone.

Usually, most people (including me) while installing an app, they unknowingly give permission to the app to access contacts, SMS, photos, and other data. The latter will track every possible user information including location and based on the client's presence, it discreetly put up an ad on its app and this will lead the user to make a purchase.



App Privacy Label made mandatory by Apple on the Apple App Store. Credit: Apple



This doesn't shock me, as I have been in this field for quite some time. It is a standard practice among several popular apps including Facebook, Amazon, and Google. But, this also amounts to a breach of privacy.

Privacy label for iOS apps is just the start of many things from Apple. It has announced to bring a more stringent policy in the coming months.

It has already notified all the registered application companies that Apple intends to bring the App Tracking Transparency feature to all its devices via a software update. This will also give app users to block all permission to track private details.

