Wifi Dabba to bring cheapest data plan at 1Gbps speed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based startup Wifi Dabba has announced to launch affordable pre-paid internet service to the capital city of Karnataka.

The company is currently creating a virtual topology map of Bangalore city that will allow to preemptively decide the most optimal locations to install the Supernodes.

What is Supernodes?

Supernodes is powered by Wifi Dabba's proprietary technology stack . It does not depend on fiber, instead they use lasers that create virtual a mesh over the city that can offer wireless internet to mobile users.

Also, the company assures that the lasers are eye-safe and can communicate over distances of up to 2 km with no latency. The supernode includes a weather sensor, CCTV, and other devices to monitor the conditions around it.

Wifi Dabba plans to deploy around 100 Supernodes this year that will provide internet coverage across the city for as low as Re1/GB with up to 1GBPS speed .

With in-house built hardware, software and networking, the has company has saved a lot on vendor margins. It says infrastructure for Supernodes costs just 1/10th of fiber optics installation.

The YCombinator backed ISP startup has invested around US $1.7 million over last three years to come up with Supernodes, a promising alternative to Fibre optic cables that are currently the backbone for ISPs across the world.

