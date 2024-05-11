With a flag fluttering, I drove to the protests

Confined indoors

In 2020, the ruling BJP government drafted and tabled various bills in the parliament. These included bills covering farming, labour, power supply and education. People were largely confined to their homes because of the pandemic. The government had passed the bills on September 17, 2020. These are state subjects, yet none of the state governments or other stakeholders were consulted.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) called the protests. While the initial AIKSCC alliance had about 10 unions, after September 17, the numbers doubled. On September 20, the bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, and signed by the President on September 27. By September 25, the alliance grew three times within Punjab.

I had not planned to attend any rally but the hype convinced me to participate. On September 25, my parents tied the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha flag to the front of their car and asked me to do the driving.

Our first stop was Kila Raipur near Ludhiana. Along the way, villagers had set up tents, guiding people to various rallies. They let the cars with union flags pass through quickly.

When we reached Kila Raipur, we came upon a stage surrounded by a sparse crowd. Turned out it was one of the parallel stages set up by a political party. We drove a little further and reached our destination — a stage set up under an old banyan tree on a main road. The large gathering was surrounded by police personnel.

A round of speeches began. The three farm bills and the labour bills were explained in detail, as were their implications for farmers and labourers. My parents got a chance to speak on stage. My father elaborated on what the farm ordinances were. My mother emphasised the need for women to join the movement. Soon, it was time to leave.