Women in India are still held back by cultural patriarchy: Afghan activist Rangina Hamidi

What influenced you to take on the world of education and politics and become a crusader for women’s rights?

I do not see myself as a crusader for women’s rights but believe that it is my duty as a woman to talk about and work towards improving the lives of women. Many of us globally, unfortunately, still suffer from the pressures of societal patriarchal norms and are victims of factors such as lack of financial independence, not being allowed to raise our opinion on the matters of the world etc. Education is one tool that no one can take from a woman once she gets it and using political influence is probably the most logical way to bring change in the current times. However, it is also the most difficult and least sustainable way because politics is constantly changing across the globe.

Do you feel the situation with women's rights has improved over the years?

There is definitely more awareness across the globe. There is generally an understanding that women’s involvement in public spaces is not only crucial but necessary and there are more women educated, trained, and equipped to serve all sectors of life. The political will to give women the chance to lead these spaces is still lacking.

Do you think women’s rights should be protected on a constitutional basis?

Yes, but what about countries and contexts where law simply remains a piece of paper? This is where I have a problem just focusing on making constitutions and laws addressing women’s rights. The Constitution is critical but constitutions alone cannot solve women’s rights problems. We need mindsets and behaviours to change.