Women in India are still held back by cultural patriarchy: Afghan activist Rangina Hamidi

Born in Afghanistan and moving to Pakistan and subsequently, the United States in the 80s, the dynamic Rangina Hamidi served as Afghanistan’s minister of education until August 2021 and was the first cabinet-level, female minister of education to hold the position in 30 years. Earning a bachelor's degree with a double major in religious studies and gender studies at the University of Virginia and later, completing a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management at Arizona State University, Rangina returned to Afghanistan in 2003 and devoted herself to improving the lives of Afghans through development projects, advocacy, and education.
Well-versed in pedagogy, child development, and psychology, Rangina has also co-authored Embroidering within Boundaries: Afghan Women Creating a Future, which takes the reader on a pictorial journey into her own life and tells the stories of the courageous Afghan women she serves. The multi-faceted Afghan-American writer, educator, social entrepreneur, and politician was in Bengaluru recently to talk about the pressing issues faced by women today and what can be done to address them.
What influenced you to take on the world of education and politics and become a crusader for women’s rights?
I do not see myself as a crusader for women’s rights but believe that it is my duty as a woman to talk about and work towards improving the lives of women. Many of us globally, unfortunately, still suffer from the pressures of societal patriarchal norms and are victims of factors such as lack of financial independence, not being allowed to raise our opinion on the matters of the world etc. Education is one tool that no one can take from a woman once she gets it and using political influence is probably the most logical way to bring change in the current times. However, it is also the most difficult and least sustainable way because politics is constantly changing across the globe.
Do you feel the situation with women's rights has improved over the years?
There is definitely more awareness across the globe. There is generally an understanding that women’s involvement in public spaces is not only crucial but necessary and there are more women educated, trained, and equipped to serve all sectors of life. The political will to give women the chance to lead these spaces is still lacking.
Do you think women’s rights should be protected on a constitutional basis?
Yes, but what about countries and contexts where law simply remains a piece of paper? This is where I have a problem just focusing on making constitutions and laws addressing women’s rights. The Constitution is critical but constitutions alone cannot solve women’s rights problems. We need mindsets and behaviours to change.
Where does India stand in this regard?
India surprises me. On the one hand, I am inspired by Indian women’s history (particularly since the uprising against colonialism) and their active involvement in achieving freedom for the people and the country. I am also impressed by the knowledge that Indian women have with many of them serving in leading positions globally. India has some of the best writers, scientists, educators, politicians, actors, doctors, etc., but what surprises me is to learn that women in general across India are still held back by cultural patriarchy; access to opportunities for many women is still an issue; domestic violence and violence from dowry are still very prevalent. As an outsider to India, I am shocked by this dichotomy.
What steps can be taken to better the scenario?
One big vision I have for bettering the scenario globally for women is bridging the gap between “women who make it” and “women who still face problems”. I feel like there is a lot of talk in the world but not enough action. The kind of action I want to see with women is the kind of action that Gandhi took for his people and his country and that of Martin Luther King. That type of leadership and sacrifice is missing I think when it comes to women and addressing their problems globally.