Women's Day 2020 special: Meet top Indian female mobile app creators

For long, men have been dominating most of the job sectors, even in technology in terms of software coding and mobile application development. However, in the 21st century, things have changed for good as more and more talented women are finally being rewarded for their efforts and are rising to the top rungs of the company's ladder. A very few of them have dared to shatter the glass ceiling by starting their own business enterprises.

With Women's Day (March 8) just around the corner, DH had an opportunity to interact with two popular female mobile app company founders who are striving hard to bring positive impact not just for women but also for the entire humanity.

Transplant Care app

It is a potentially life-saving app developed by Anita Kulkarni Purani's Metamagics Software Pvt Ltd. It has a heart-wrenching story behind the origin of the Transplant Care app.

"In 2009 someone very close to me was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. We did a few tests and it became evident that he needed a liver transplant. Finding a living donor was difficult as his blood group did not match and we were put on the waiting list. It was a very daunting task. In India we don’t have one single registry so he was put on a waiting list with 4-5 different centers," Puranik said to DH.

"Every time I would meet a doctor, I had to pull out all his information which was a tedious task. During this period, I realized organ transplant care is an extremely complex and difficult area of patient care. Care protocols are intricate and demand attention to detail. I devoted much time to understanding the challenges in organ transplantation, both for the patients and or organizations running the transplant programs. That’s when GridSense Health emerged out of my personal in finding answers to streamline organ transplant care," Puranik added.



Anita Kulkarni Puranik Founder and CEO, Metamagics Software Pvt Ltd, creators of Transplant Care mobile app



It is believed that during the organ transplant process, 80% of the time, patients have to be managed outside of the hospital bounds. Doctors are unable to have a comprehensive view of monitoring patients over the complete duration of the transplant journey.

Globally about 25 percent of transplanted patients do not make it beyond five years. This is where GridSense Health comes into the picture, says Puranik.

Transplant Care solution is designed for patient participation, preventive steps as well as pre-transplant management. The patient's app will intuitively send reminders and notifications so care is monitored at all times.

"Our mobile apps are also designed for transplant staff so data can be accessed and patients on the waitlist can be monitored with ease. GridSense Health combines the visual representation of the data combined with the designs to represent the insights and machine learning at the heart of it, this is the USP of GridSense Health. We remain the only solution in the market that offers a unified system for transplant patient conditions," Puranik noted.

Over the last 4 years, the app developers have worked with leading transplant surgeons across India to clinically validate the GridSense Health transplant care platform. We have incorporated over 13 liver and kidney protocols.

It has also incorporated the COMMIT (Consensus on Managing Modifiable Risk in Transplantation) guidelines being used in the UK. And, it has captured several years of disease data in the system, which will come handy on how to maintain the proper health of the patient.

Puranik also appreciates Apple's help in refining the Transplant Care app user-interface and integration with Apple Health kit across iPhone, iPad and Watch. The company engineers were guided by experts from Apple India and in Cupertino to incorporate Apple’s CoreML for Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in GridSense Health platform.

It can be noted that Puranik's company is selected for the Apple Entrepreneur Camp for organizations founded and led by women.

Women Social Network - SHEROES (by Applied Life)

This is a multi-service app developed by women, for women empowerment. It is the world's first female-only social network app. It promises to offer free-to-use counselling chat helpline, resources, mentorship, peer-to-peer conversations, a marketplace, a reproductive health tracker and opportunities for women.



Women Social Network - SHEROES (by Applied Life)



"We wanted to leverage technology to engage women internet users in a meaningful and scalable way, and SHEROES, the world's first women-only social network was the vehicle. Women access the platform via Sheroes.com or by downloading the SHEROES app. This is a safe, inclusive space for women to grow their identities, make connections, invest in health and well-being, and also grow their money," Sairee Chahal Founder - CEO of Sheroes said to DH.

It's been only one year since the Sheroes was launched and the app's user base has already spread across 90 countries and counting. Of these, the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, Africa, US, and the UK, make up a large number of international visitors.



Sairee Chahal Founder - CEO of SHEROES



So far it has 16 million members and growing. The app is accessible in multiple languages (including English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla and more), and women engage actively around their life goals, interests, passions, and tons more, Chahal added.

When asked about how Apple helped the Sheroes app developers, Chahal said--"Our product team's journey with iOS interface has been pretty seamless, and hence we were able to build this version of the app with ease. We look forward to working closely with Apple experts."

