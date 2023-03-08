Women's Day: Purple is the new black! Know the significance here

Good day, dear ladies! How has the first half of International Women’s Day treated you? Has the abundance of gratitude showered upon you since morning subsided or do you think it will manage to last a few more hours if not an entire day?

Jokes aside, Women’s Day is more that the forwarded message making the rounds on WhatsApp or the HR broadcast email. It is about hope, ambition, equality, and equity.

You may have noticed the purple tone of today's Google Doodle or the fact that many women around you are dressed in a similar shade. If you, reading this, are a female employee, chances are your HR department at work has asked you to “wear something pink or purple” to commemorate Women's Day.

But what's the deal with purple? What is its significance and why is it linked to the celebration of women? Let's find out.

Why purple?

Historically, purple was the colour that denoted justice and dignity. Today, it is used to represent women. Purple, green and white are the colors of International Women's Day. The significance of the colour originated from the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908 and signified being loyal to a cause. The WSPU was a political organisation that advocated for women’s suffrage in the UK.

Along with the colour purple, green (signifying hope) and white (the colour of purity) have also been used as a representation of women on the day.

In the US, the colour purple found itself a spot in the flag of the National Women’s Party (NWP), a political organisation formed in 1916 that fought for women’s right to vote.

So there you have it! The purple colour has been through the highs and lows of women’s struggles since the dawn of time.

With this year’s theme being #EmbraceEquity, let's plegde to fight for what should have been rightfully ours.