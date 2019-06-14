Wonder plant aloe vera helps weight loss, clearing acne

Aloe vera is one of those plants with numerous health benefits. Apart from health benefits, it is extensively used in cosmetics, thanks to its medicinal properties.

Use of aloe vera is not a recent phenomenon. It is said that the Greeks called it a universal panacea, while it was called ‘the plant of immortality’ by the ancient Egyptians. It has also been used in India, Mexico, Japan and China for its medicinal benefits. Legend has it that Alexander the Great and Christopher Columbus relied on aloe vera to treat wounds soldiers sustained.

An article in the Indian Journal of Dermatology says that it contains 75 potentially active constituents that include vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, fatty acids, salicylic acids, amino acids among others.

The article further states that aloe vera has healing properties, helps prevent skin damage from ultraviolet radiation, has anti-inflammatory properties, helps the immune system, has moisturising and anti-aging effects and a whole lot of other benefits.

DH lists some of the main benefits of aloe vera:

Helps teeth and gums:

Aloe vera tooth gel is known to be effective against cavities. It is also effective in reducing bleeding and swollen gums. Being an antiseptic, it can help in maintaining oral health. The gel is also good for individuals with sensitive teeth. Research has shown that aloe vera-based mouthwashes are effective in the fight against plaque.

Good moisturiser and can treat acne:

Aloe vera is a good moisturiser and can keep the skin soft for long periods of time. Due to its moisturising properties, it can also be effective against dry skin and can also reduce inflammation and minor irritations.

Aloe vera is found in products that are meant to fight acne. This is because it has skin soothing properties.

Helps in healing wounds, reducing wrinkles:

It helps in healing minor cuts and wounds by increasing the proliferation of fibroblasts, which are cells that produce collagen.

Studies have also shown that consumption of aloe vera gel reduces wrinkles on the skin as well as making it smoother. It also helps in increasing the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen.

Research at the Kyung Hee University Global Campus in South Korea has shown that ultraviolet-induced skin aging could be avoided to an extent with application of aloe vera.

Improves digestive health:

Aloe vera is helpful in alleviating irritable bowel syndrome. It can also help in easing constipation and is frequently used as a laxative.

Additionally, aloe vera is known to be effective in treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It is also effective in protecting the gastrointestinal lining from being damaged from acids in the stomach.

Good for weight loss:

Research has found that the consumption of dried aloe vera powder can aid in reducing body fat mass.

Aloe vera juice is known to aid metabolism that can lead to weight loss.

How to consume aloe vera:

Aloe vera juice is freely available in the market from popular brands.

Another way of consuming aloe vera is to add it to fruit juices. For instance, it can be added to lemonade. For this, the outer green part of the leaf has to be removed and inner gel collected. This gel can be blended with lemon juice or any other fruit juice.

The inner gel can also be used as a vegetable and there are ample recipes that show the cooking procedure.

The health benefits listed are general guidelines and not substitutes for professional medical advice.