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Wrestling with the child question

Having children may not be a foolproof retirement plan, given the increasing number of senior citizens in old-age homes, but studies show that urban loneliness is a growing epidemic.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 19:31 IST
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