WWDC 2021: Here's what to expect at Apple's virtual developers conference

In a few hours, Apple will kick off the much anticipated World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 at the company's Cupertino HQ.

However, due to the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is an online-only programme. It will go live with the key-note speech by CEO Tim Cook at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Apple WWDC 2021: Here's what to expect at this year's developers conferencece

Like previous years, Apple is slated to reveal new developments in the software, which run Apple's iPhone (iOS 15), iPad (iPadOS 15), Watch (watchOS 8), Macs (macOS 12) and Apple TV (tvOS 15) at the WWDC 2021.

The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are expected to more security features curb app tracking and also new interface and animation for the iMessage app. New modes such as working and sleeping in addition to the custom option to name a mode to control notifications and calls.

For instance, if the iPhone user is on the driving mode, an auto-reply will be activated and a pre-written message will be delivered to the person who called or messaged.

Also, the iOS 15/iPadOS 15 may also improve the Health app with food consumption tracking so users can optimise eating habits and also accordingly spend more time on fitness to burn the excess calories.

Apple is also expected to add more accessibility features to help differently-abled people.

Separately, the iPadOS 15 will bring more options to users to place widgets more freely on the Home screen.

As far as the watchOS 8 is concerned, it is said to come with better health tracking features including the aforementioned Health app improvements in terms of food consumption. Also, get a new Mind app, probably related to mental health, and make people more relaxed.

The macOS 12 is said to come with minor improvements including improving device performance, better integration with Apple's allied devices and interface. After Mojave(v10.14), Catalina (v10.15), and Big Sur(v11.0), we are keen to know what the new macOS will be called.

Even the tvOS 15 will see smaller enhancements including better optimisation of the Apple TV to support and stream high-quality media content and deeper integration with Siri digital assistant.

Also, if we go by previous WWDC events, Apple usually announces hardware products in odd years (2017, 2019), so we expect some new gadgets at the 2021 edition.

Rumour has it that Apple may announce new M1X series Silicon-powered iMac and MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch sizes). Also, the latter is expected to come with a micro-LED display seen in the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) series.

Also, there is a possibility of a Mac mini with an M1x chipset making a debut on Monday.

And in the rest of the four-day event, registered app developers and 300 plus Swift Students Challenge winners will get all-access to the latest software tools and also one-on-one interaction with Apple experts.

Interested readers can catch the live action on Apple's website and also the official YouTube channel (here) later tonight at 10:30 pm IST.

