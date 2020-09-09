Xbox Series X, Series S pre-order to go live this month

After months of speculations, Microsoft's Xbox team on Wednesday (September 9) finally revealed the price, availability, and features of the two new consoles-- Xbox Series X and Series S.

The new Xbox Series S boasts Xbox Velocity architecture, which promises faster load times and Quick Resume. Xbox Series S also supports all the next-gen features including HDMI 2.1, frame rates up to 120fps, DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. It will also support Spatial Sound, including Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision via streaming media apps like Disney+, Vudu and Netflix at launch, the company said.

However, Dolby Vision support is coming only in 2021. Most importantly, the company has promised backward-compatible to thousands of games from four generations and also consumers can access all titles on console, PC, and mobile devices.



Xbox Series S. Credit: Xbox



On the other hand, Xbox Series X is said to be a monster gaming console. Microsoft partnered with AMD to develop a custom-designed processor with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture.

The Xbox Series X comes with accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting compared to any console in the market.

The powerful Xbox console comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before," the company proclaims.

It also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.



Xbox Series X. Credit: Xbox



The upcoming Xbox Series X also boasts Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and this can enable developers to create new functionality like Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to make Xbox Series X the most responsive console than the predecessor.

From day one, both Xbox Series X and Series S owners will be the first to enjoy next-gen versions of the most anticipated games of the year such as Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

"Ubisoft is known for leveraging new technologies and the power of new hardware to deliver groundbreaking games, and we think you’ll be blown away by the experience you’ll have playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox," said the company.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass, which was previously exclusive to console owners, will now be available for users access to more than 100 games on the console, PC, and mobile as well.

Also, in collaboration with Electronic Arts, Xbox is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday (November). With this, members will get access to 100 plus games in the Xbox Game Pass library in addition to more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

Xbox Series X and Series S cost $499 (ERP- Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (ERP) and will be available for pre-order from September 22 and hit retail stores on November 10.

Also, Xbox Series S will be available starting from $24.99 a month for 24 months and Xbox Series X will be available starting from $34.99 a month for 24 months.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.