Xbox Series X vs Sony PS5: Which console suits you?

Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 14:02 ist

Within a span of few weeks, Microsoft and Sony, earlier this month announced the price and release dates of the long-awaited gaming consoles-- Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.
Both are available for pre-order in select global markets and scheduled to hit stores in November.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 come with top-of-the-line hardware and promise to offer the best immersive gaming experience. 

The Xbox Series X boasts a custom-designed chipset co-developed by Microsoft and AMD. It comes with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. It supports accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting.


Xbox Series X. Credit: Xbox Wire

Furthermore, it comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before," the company proclaims.

The Xbox Series X also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.

On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 features a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.


The new PlayStation 5 series. Credit: Sony PlayStation website.

Both the Xbox Series X ($499) and the PlayStation 5 ($499.99) costs almost the same in global markets. If you are still undecided on which one of the two gaming consoles suits you best, DH will offer a rundown on key attributes to help you make an informed decision.

Microsoft Xbox Series X vs Sony PlayStation 5: Key features

Sony PlayStation 5SpecificationsMicrosoft Xbox Series S
x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”
8 Cores / 16 Threads
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz		CPUMicrosoft's custom 7nm class 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core (3.6 GHz with SMT enabled)
AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz		GPUCustom RDNA 2, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz
10.3 TFLOPSGPU power12.15 TFLOPS
Up to GDDR6 16GBRAMUp to 16 GB GDDR6 
448GB/s BandwidthMemory bandwidth10GB @ 560GB/s & 6GB @ 336GB/s
825GBStorage1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD

5.5GB/s (RAW or uncompressed)

9GB/s (compressed) 

I/O Throughput

2.4 GB/s (RAW or uncompressed),

4.8 GB/s (compressed)

An extra NVMe slot is there for connecting external third-party storage cardExpandable storageFirst-party 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) available
8KMaximum video resolution8K
120Hz Maximum Refresh rate120Hz
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPSPerformance target4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV

PS5 Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Optical Disk Drive (optional)4K UHD Blu-ray
HDMI OUT port
Supports 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)		Display outputSupports all TVs and display that supports HDMI 2.1

PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

PS5: 4.5kg

PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg

Dimensions and Weight151 x 151 x 301 mm & 4.45Kg

PS5: $499.99/¥49,980 /€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP)

PS 5 Digital Edition: $399.99/¥39,980 /€399.99 /£359.99 (MSRP)

Price

US: $499

India: Rs 49,990

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5, Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio), Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) and Sackboy A Big Adventure.Exclusive GamesGears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Microsoft
Xbox
Sony
PlayStation

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 