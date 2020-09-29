Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Within a span of few weeks, Microsoft and Sony, earlier this month announced the price and release dates of the long-awaited gaming consoles-- Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

Both are available for pre-order in select global markets and scheduled to hit stores in November.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 come with top-of-the-line hardware and promise to offer the best immersive gaming experience.

The Xbox Series X boasts a custom-designed chipset co-developed by Microsoft and AMD. It comes with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. It supports accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting.



Xbox Series X. Credit: Xbox Wire



Furthermore, it comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before," the company proclaims.

The Xbox Series X also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.

On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 features a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.



The new PlayStation 5 series. Credit: Sony PlayStation website.



Both the Xbox Series X ($499) and the PlayStation 5 ($499.99) costs almost the same in global markets. If you are still undecided on which one of the two gaming consoles suits you best, DH will offer a rundown on key attributes to help you make an informed decision.

Microsoft Xbox Series X vs Sony PlayStation 5: Key features

Sony PlayStation 5 Specifications Microsoft Xbox Series S x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz CPU Microsoft's custom 7nm class 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core (3.6 GHz with SMT enabled) AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz GPU Custom RDNA 2, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz 10.3 TFLOPS GPU power 12.15 TFLOPS Up to GDDR6 16GB RAM Up to 16 GB GDDR6 448GB/s Bandwidth Memory bandwidth 10GB @ 560GB/s & 6GB @ 336GB/s 825GB Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD 5.5GB/s (RAW or uncompressed) 9GB/s (compressed) I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (RAW or uncompressed), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) An extra NVMe slot is there for connecting external third-party storage card Expandable storage First-party 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) available 8K Maximum video resolution 8K 120Hz Maximum Refresh rate 120Hz 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Performance target 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Optical Disk Drive (optional) 4K UHD Blu-ray HDMI OUT port

Supports 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Display output Supports all TVs and display that supports HDMI 2.1 PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base) PS5: 4.5kg PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Dimensions and Weight 151 x 151 x 301 mm & 4.45Kg PS5: $499.99/¥49,980 /€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP) PS 5 Digital Edition: $399.99/¥39,980 /€399.99 /£359.99 (MSRP) Price US: $499 India: Rs 49,990 Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5, Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio), Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) and Sackboy A Big Adventure. Exclusive Games Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

