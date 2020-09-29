Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Within a span of few weeks, Microsoft and Sony, earlier this month announced the price and release dates of the long-awaited gaming consoles-- Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.
Both are available for pre-order in select global markets and scheduled to hit stores in November.
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 come with top-of-the-line hardware and promise to offer the best immersive gaming experience.
The Xbox Series X boasts a custom-designed chipset co-developed by Microsoft and AMD. It comes with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. It supports accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting.
Furthermore, it comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before," the company proclaims.
The Xbox Series X also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.
On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 features a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.
Both the Xbox Series X ($499) and the PlayStation 5 ($499.99) costs almost the same in global markets. If you are still undecided on which one of the two gaming consoles suits you best, DH will offer a rundown on key attributes to help you make an informed decision.
Microsoft Xbox Series X vs Sony PlayStation 5: Key features
|Sony PlayStation 5
|Specifications
|Microsoft Xbox Series S
|x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2”
8 Cores / 16 Threads
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
|CPU
|Microsoft's custom 7nm class 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 octa-core (3.6 GHz with SMT enabled)
|AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz
|GPU
|Custom RDNA 2, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz
|10.3 TFLOPS
|GPU power
|12.15 TFLOPS
|Up to GDDR6 16GB
|RAM
|Up to 16 GB GDDR6
|448GB/s Bandwidth
|Memory bandwidth
|10GB @ 560GB/s & 6GB @ 336GB/s
|825GB
|Storage
|1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
5.5GB/s (RAW or uncompressed)
9GB/s (compressed)
|I/O Throughput
2.4 GB/s (RAW or uncompressed),
4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|An extra NVMe slot is there for connecting external third-party storage card
|Expandable storage
|First-party 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) available
|8K
|Maximum video resolution
|8K
|120Hz
|Maximum Refresh rate
|120Hz
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|Performance target
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAVBD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAVBD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAVDVD ~3.2xCLV
PS5 Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
|Optical Disk Drive (optional)
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|HDMI OUT port
Supports 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
|Display output
|Supports all TVs and display that supports HDMI 2.1
PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)
PS5: 4.5kg
PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg
|Dimensions and Weight
|151 x 151 x 301 mm & 4.45Kg
PS5: $499.99/¥49,980 /€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP)
PS 5 Digital Edition: $399.99/¥39,980 /€399.99 /£359.99 (MSRP)
|Price
US: $499
India: Rs 49,990
|Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5, Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio), Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) and Sackboy A Big Adventure.
|Exclusive Games
|Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.
